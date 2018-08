African migrants travel on foot heading to the Saudi border, beside a road in the eastern province of Marib, Yemen, Aug. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

African migrants travel on foot from the coast of Shabwa province beside a road in the eastern province of Marib, Yemen, Aug. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Migrants from countries in Africa have been traveling to war-torn Yemen in search of better economic conditions, while some harbor hopes of being able to reach Saudi Arabia, an epa-efe photojournalist reported Sunday.

For many of the migrants, who have traveled from their home countries in the Horn of Africa region, notably Somalia and Ethiopia, the long journey involves a risky voyage across the Gulf of Aden aboard a smuggler’s boat, before arriving on the shores of Yemen.