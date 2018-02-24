Lore Ruegg, a Swiss woman who lives in the Alpujarra valley with her husband Jordi, near Órgiva, Spain. Feb. 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Lore Ruegg, a Swiss woman who runs an organic bakery in the town of Órgiva in the Alpujarra valley, Spain. Feb. 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Spend an hour in the shade of an orchard in the Alpujarra valley, a lush network of gorges hemmed in between Spain's often-snowcapped Sierra Nevada mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea, and analogies of paradise will naturally spring to mind.

Such is the undeniable natural beauty of this corner of Andalucía that a steady stream of predominantly northern European expatriates has made its way here since the late 1970s, transforming rural farming villages with once dramatically dwindling populations into unlikely cosmopolitan hubs focused on organic agriculture and an ecologically sustainable existence.