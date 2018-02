An olive grove in the Alpujarra valley, near Órgiva, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Lore Ruegg sits in her garden at her property in the Alpujarra valley, near Órgiva, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Terraces along the valley in the Alpujarra, Spain, Feb 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

A view of the Alpujarra valley and the Sierra Nevada mountains, Órgiva, Spain, Feb. 10, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Tucked away in the southern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountain range is Spain’s answer to Shangri-La, a place where crystalline waters trickle down ancient channels to irrigate groves of fruit trees so bountiful that oranges and lemons litter the valley floor.

There is an undeniable beauty to the Alpujarra valley.