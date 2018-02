Antonio Pérez demonstrates his mule-drawn plow on his farmland in the Alpujarra valley, near Pampaneira, Spain, Feb 9, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Antonio Pérez and his mule on his farmland in the Alpujarra valley, near Pampaneira, Spain, Feb 9, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

Traditional farmland in the Poquiera gorge in the Alpujarra valley, near Pampaneira, Spain, Feb 9, 2018. EFE/J.J. Guillen

The fertile slopes of the Alpujarra valley harbor echoes of an ancient technology that helped turn southern Spain into a much-admired verdant paradise as far back as 1,200 years ago.

Terraces skillfully carved into valley slopes are fed by snow-melt and spring water from the peaks of the Sierra Nevada mountains by a network of irrigation channels known as acequias, a technique mastered by the Islamic Moors of Arab and Berber descent that continues to sustain local farmers today.