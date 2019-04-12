Two adorable dogs were ambassadors of The Ark, an "oasis for pets" at New York’s JKF airport where animals can rest and recover from jet lag.
The pair, called Aiden and Tucker, seemed to love the attention and posing for the cameras.
The Ark at New York's JFK airport opens for four-legged travellers
