A view of the landscape around the Capelinhos Volcano Interpretation Centre (CIVC) at the Faial Natural Park, in Capelo, Faial Island, Azores, Portugal, Sept. 20, 2017 EPA-EFE FILE/EDUARDO COSTA

Tourists walk the landscape around the Capelinhos Volcano Interpretation Centre (CIVC) at the Faial Natural Park, in Capelo, Faial Island, Azores, Portugal, Sept. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/EDUARDO COSTA

Hidden deep in the ocean beneath the Azore Islands, a colony of corals, sea sponges and other endangered organisms thrive in a mysterious ecosystem that biologists are investigating.

In the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, some 1,500 kilometers from Lisbon, the remote archipelago is well known for its sophisticated biosphere of volcanoes, thermal waters and turquoise inland lagoons, cetaceans, sharks and stingrays.