A candle depicting Donald Trump's face will help fund projects dealing with immigrant, women and LGBT rights, as well as global warming, representing groups and topics that have been attacked or ignored by the current US President.

The creators of the candle are Spaniard Curro Chozas and Argentine Juan Pablo Oubiña, members of Ouniques, a collective of designers based in Los Angeles, who came up with the idea while attending the 2017 edition of the Burning Man Festival in Nevada.