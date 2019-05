Photo taken on May 3, 2019, of a man showing Argentina's new Consent Pack of condoms that requires two people and four hands to open, and which consequently sends the message that the mutual agreement of a couple is essential in order to proceed with sexual relations. EFE-EPA/Tono Gil

On the four sides of the cardboard box bearing the slogan "Consensual pleasure. If she doesn't say Yes it's No" are eight points that must all be pressed by the couple at the same time to open the package so they can take out the contraceptive hidden inside.