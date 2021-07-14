Los Angeles, Jul 13 (EFE).- "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" have each racked up 24 nominations ahead of the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, one more than "WandaVision," Marvel Studios' first foray into television, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. FOOTAGE BY THE US TELEVISION ACADEMY OF EMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS. Keywords: efe, international, usa, awards, emmy

American singer Mj Rodriguez attends the 78th edition of the Peabody Awards ceremony in New York, New York. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray/File

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" have each racked up 24 nominations ahead of the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, one more than "WandaVision," Marvel Studios' first foray into television, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT/File

"The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" have each racked up 24 nominations ahead of the 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards, one more than "WandaVision," Marvel Studios' first foray into television, the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.

Netflix's series about the reign of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II and Disney+'s science fiction series, the first live-action series in the Star Wars franchise, were both nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category, with "The Crown" seen as the clear favorite.