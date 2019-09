The president of Chile Sebastian Pinera (C) addresses hundreds of people to inaugurate the Chilean National Holidays of 2019, in Santiago, Chile, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The president of Chile, Sebastian Pinera (C); the mayor of Santiago, Felipe Alessandri (R); Chilean Women's Minister Isabel Pla (2-R), and the Mayor of the Metropolitan Region, Karla Rubilar (L), dance during the official inauguration of the Chilean National Holidays of 2019, in Santiago, Chile, 16 September 2019. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

The cueca, Chile’s most flirtatious dance, takes center-stage every 18 September as Chileans celebrate their Fiestas Patrias, two days of festivities that originally commemorated the founding of the Latin American nation’s first governing body.

Festival grounds are set up across the country and citizens come together to eat, drink and enjoy themselves.