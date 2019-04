Photograph taken April 9, 2019, showing a rag doll from the 18th century that is in the collection of Mexico's General Archive of the Nation in Mexico City. The doll belonged to Francisco Xavier Palacios, a man who, out of love, entered religious life but allegedly ended up selling his soul to the devil. Along with the doll, the AGN also holds the report the Mexican Inquisition drafted when Francisco denounced himself for heresy. EFE-EPA/Ines Amarelo

Mexico's General Archive of the Nation (AGN) safeguards incredible stories such as that of the rag doll from the 18th century that belonged to Francisco Xavier Palacios, a man who, out of love, entered religious life but ended up selling his soul to the devil.

Along with the doll, the AGN also holds the report the Mexican Inquisition drafted when Francisco denounced himself for heresy.