Britain's Prince Harry (C-L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (C-R), the Duchess of Sussex board a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex board a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (L), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex board a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Britain's Prince Harry (C), the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex board a Royal New Zealand Air Force aircraft in Sydney, Australia, Oct. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrived in New Zealand on Sunday aboard a Royal New Zealand Air Force plane from Sydney.

Kensington Palace tweeted a photo of the royal pair with members of New Zealand's Invictus Games team, whom they traveled with, as well as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Wellington mayor Justin Lester who greeted them upon their arrival on the capital's tarmac.