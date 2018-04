Five indigenous communities are thriving along the river that feeds the Panama Canal surprising tourists from around the world with their ancient traditions and medicinal practices.

Beset by drug trafficking rings and guerrillas, the Embera were forced out of their ancestral hunting grounds in the Darien gap - a break in the Pan-American Highway consisting of a large swath of undeveloped swampland and forest - settling along the shore of the Chagres River, near Panama's capital.