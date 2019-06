Mexican actors Emilio Osorio (R) and Joaquín Bondoni (L), lead protaganists in "El corazón nunca se equivoca", sing during the official presentation of the telenovela in Mexico City, June 21, 2019. EFE/ Sáshenka Gutiérrez

A Mexican telenovela has made history by featuring a gay couple with lead protagonists Aristóteles and Cuauhtémoc appearing on screens across the nation to break taboos and push for greater acceptance for the country's LGBT community.

"The series makes visible and normalizes the LGBT movement," Emilio Osorio, the 16-year-old actor who portrays Aristóteles in "Juntos, el corazón nunca se equivoca" ("Together, the heart is never wrong" in English), said at the presentation of the new show.