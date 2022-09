Photograph showing a house affected by the earthquake 5 years ago, on September 4, 2022, in San Lorenzo Jilotepequillo, state of Oaxaca, Mexico issued 07 September 2022. EFE/Daniel Ricardez

Photograph showing the temple of San Lorenzo Jilotepequillo affected by the earthquake 5 years ago, on September 4, 2022 in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico issued 07 September 2022. EFE/Daniel Ricardez

Photograph showing the former Dominican convent of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, on September 6, 2022 in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico issued 07 September 2022. EFE/Luis Villalobos

Palermo Olivero (L) and his wife Alejandra Moreno, victims of the earthquake 5 years ago, show their affected home on September 4, 2022, in San Lorenzo Jilotepequillo, state of Oaxaca, Mexico issued 07 September 2022.EFE/Daniel Ricardez

Amada Aragon (L) affected by the earthquake 5 years ago, remains in the house of her daughter Austreberta on September 4, 2022, in San Lorenzo Jilotepequillo, state of Oaxaca, Mexico issued 07 September 2022. EFE/Daniel Ricardez

The forgotten people of one of Mexico's biggest earthquakes

Every September, the town of San Lorenzo Jilotepequillo is struck by heavy rains that further damage the already crumbling homes in the southern Mexican town.

The month of September also marks the anniversary of the 8.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the area on 7 September 2017, one of the strongest ever to hit Mexico.