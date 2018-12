Jars are filled with biscuits made by children with Down's syndrome as part of their Four Biscuits project, in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

One of the children with Down's syndrome makes biscuits as part of their Four Biscuits project, in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Heidy makes biscuits as part of their Four Biscuits project, in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 8,2018 EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Sherihan (L) and Seba, who have Down's syndrome, make biscuits as part of their Four Biscuits project, in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Children with Down's syndrome (L-R) Heidy, Maryam, Yehia, Sherihan and Seba pose for a photo with biscuits they made as part of their Four Biscuits project, in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 8, 2018 EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

A group of Egyptian women has founded a bakery where young people with Down's syndrome bake and sell products online and at local markets, as documented in images released by epa on Monday.

Nada Ahmed, Noura Salem and Sherine Salem co-founded the Four Biscuits to empower people with the condition and help them work, be productive and integrate in society, officially launching the project in August 2017 through a Facebook page.