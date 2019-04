At barely 14 years of age, some 15,000 children who had been stigmatized as "bad girls" were locked away in convents in the Netherlands, exploited by nuns in the laundries and sewing workshops over the course of a century.

The girls were mostly orphans, victims of sexual abuse or gender-based violence, rebellious youths or hyperactive, several women who spent years locked up at a convent of the Good Shepherd congregation in the eastern city of Almelo have told Efe.