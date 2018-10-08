Hitler has taken back power in Peru upon winning the municipal election in this small town in the heart of the Andes where he had previously been mayor, following a clash with an opponent called Lenin, who on this occasion brought him worldwide fame.
Hitler Guesclin Alba Sanchez, known here as "the good Hitler," won 47.7 percent of the vote, so in the early hours, as the custom in the area would have it, he was carried on the shoulders of people in the crowd to chants of "Hitler, Hitler, Hitler" and "Hitler yes, corruption no."