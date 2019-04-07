A view of the garden of Victor Hugo's Guernsey home which re-opens to the public on Sunday Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/Victor Hugo House

A view of the red sitting room in Victor Hugo's Guernsey home which re-opens to the public on Sunday Apr. 7, 2019. EFE/ Victor Hugo House

French poet and writer Victor Hugo once mused that architecture was thought etched onto stone and his Guernsey house, which re-opens Sunday after restoration work, is an example of how he put this philosophy to practice, his relatives told EFE.

As well as being a famed author Hugo (1802-1885) was a vociferous politician during France's Second Republic calling for universal suffrage, free education for all, advocating for the rights of the most vulnerable in society and demanding an end to the death penalty.