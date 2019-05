Blaise Musipere, seen here on a bench in Rio on May 27, 2019, was born 33 years ago in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a country ravaged by war and from which he escaped thanks to a scholarship provided by Brazil, where he started his life over again and is today a well-known TV actor. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Now living in Rio de Janeiro, Musipere portrays a Haitian refugee working in Brazil as a mechanic in the Globo network telenovela "Orfaos da Terra" ("Orphans of the Earth").