A handout image supplied by Sean Hepburn Ferrer showing Audrey Hepburn in one of the images of the "Intimate Audrey" exhibition on display at the Espace Vanderborght in Brussels. EFE/Sean Hepburn Ferrer

Few actresses from the past are as present and recognizable as Audrey Hepburn, a woman whose intimate life was kept out of the spotlight but has now been revealed through the eyes of her son to mark what would have been her 90th birthday.

The exhibition "Intimate Audrey" opened this week and with more than 800 photographs — some previously unseen — and hundreds of objects it pays homage to the Hollywood icon, who was born in the Ixelles neighborhood of Brussels on May 4.