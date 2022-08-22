A film still released by Sony Pictures that shows actress Nathalie Emmanuel in a scene from the upcoming film, "The Invitation." EFE/Marcell Piti/Sony Pictures

An African-American woman in search of her roots, a bloodthirsty aristocratic vampire family and a potent game of seduction are the main ingredients of "The Invitation," which marks Sony Pictures' latest foray into the suspense and terror genres.

Directed by Australia's Jessica M. Thompson ("The Light of the Moon") and starring a pair of young British actors, Nathalie Emmanuel ("Game of Thrones") and Thomas Doherty ("Gossip Girl"), the picture will inevitably invite comparisons to the highly successful, like-named horror-thriller directed by Karyn Kusama.