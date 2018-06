Photograph provided June 27 showing the mythical kabok tree, on the shores of the Huitzilapan River in Veracruz, Mexico, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Victoria

Photograph provided June 27 showing the mythical kabok tree, on the shores of the Huitzilapan River in Veracruz, Mexico, Jun 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Miguel Victoria

La Antigua, a city in the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz, is home to a 500-year-old tree that, as tradition has it, is the site where Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes tied up his ships before setting off to conquer the Aztecs.

With branches stretching out more than 20 meters (65.6 feet) and thick roots deeply embedded in Mexican soil, the kapok, a tree considered sacred among the region's Meso-American cultures, is also the subject of one of the most widely believed myths.