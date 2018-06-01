Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak (C) reacts while leaving the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Jonathan Edward, a reporter, stood recently in the sun near a pack of photographers and cameramen who jostled for a shot of former Prime Minister Najib Razak as he entered Malaysia's anti-corruption agency for interrogation, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Friday.

For years, Edward said editors at the Malay Mail killed or altered his articles to avoid offending the government, but after Najib's United Malays National Organization lost May elections after over 60 years in power, Edward and much of country's media have discovered a more independent voice.