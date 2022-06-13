Ben Power hold his Tony award after winning for Best Play for 'The Lehman Trilogy', during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 12 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

Simon Russell Beale (L) and Ben Power (R) pose in the press room after winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play and Best Play, respectively for 'The Lehman Trilogy', during the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 12 June 2022. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES