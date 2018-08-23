Photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, of the interior of one of the Munasim Kullakita Foundation shelters during an interview with EFE in El Alto, Bolivia. EFE-EPA/Gabriel Romano

Rebuilding the lives of a child victim of sexual exploitation, people trafficking or one who has lived on the street is often a process taking years, from removing them from the risky environment to starting a program of psychological counseling through concluding the educational process.

Leaving the street and breaking the structure of abuse within or outside the family can be a road filled with potholes and reversals, where the victims run the risk of colliding with lack of understanding and rejection by loved ones.