Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Photo showing amulets and other merchandise being sold on Dec. 26, 2019, at the Sonora Market in Mexico City. Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020.

At the Sonora Market in downtown Mexico City, Corridor No. 8 is a bit of "Magical Mexico" - and it is in that narrow passageway amid the smell of incense and aromatic plants that 44 shops selling esoteric and mystical items are located.