Making money, finding love, learning English and exercising more are New Year's resolutions that most people have made at one time or another and there is a place in Mexico City where, for a few coins, people can get a "Santeria" practitioner to give a little push to the powers that be to ensure that such wishes come true in 2020.
At the Sonora Market in downtown Mexico City, Corridor No. 8 is a bit of "Magical Mexico" - and it is in that narrow passageway amid the smell of incense and aromatic plants that 44 shops selling esoteric and mystical items are located.