Voted the best restaurant of the world multiple times already, El Celler de Can Roca has its eye on another record.
The Michelin star restaurant striving to protect the planet
Chefs Joan Roca and Jordi Roca from El Celler de Can Roca at Madrid Fusion. EFE/Mariscal
Chef Joan Roca at Madrid Fusion gastronomic fair. EFE/Mariscal
Chef Joan Roca at Madrid Fusion gastronomic fair. EFE/Mariscal
Voted the best restaurant of the world multiple times already, El Celler de Can Roca has its eye on another record.