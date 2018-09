Members of the Santa Cecilia de Villavicencio youth symphonic band perform in the VII Mompox Jazz Festival at the church of San Francisco de Asis in Mompox, Colombia, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS GOMEZ

Colombian singers Adriana Lucía (L) and Totó La Momposina participate in the closing press conference of the VII Jazz Mompox Festival on Sep. 8, 2018, in Mompox, Colombia. EFE / Juan Carlos Gómez

Members of the Santa Cecilia de Villavicencio youth symphonic band participate in the VII Mompox Jazz Festival in the church of San Francisco de Asis in Mompox, Colombia, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS GÓMEZ

The VII Mompox Jazz Festival Saturday lowered the curtain in this city of the Colombian Caribbean region with a concert that fused together rhythms such as merengue, bachata, porro and others from beyond the Atlantic.

The festival's farewell poster includes the presentation of the Bolívar and Jacobo Fonseca Symphony Orchestra, Óscar Acevedo, Totó la Momposina, the Dominican Retro Jazz group, the Spanish Concha Buika and the Colombian Adriana Lucía.