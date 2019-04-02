People look at Ringo Starr's drum kit during a preview of the new exhibit 'Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, Apr 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Don Felder, guitarist of The Eagles, plays a guitar with two necks during a press conference for the new exhibit 'Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, Apr 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Guitarist Jimmy Page speaks during a press conference for the new exhibit 'Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, Apr 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Played by Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix and Keith Richards and now shining behind the display cases of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, more than 100 iconic instruments that gave life to rock and roll have taken over a large exhibition at the museum for the first time.

"Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll" brings together at least 130 items from the most influential rockers of the last eight decades that encapsulate the "innovation, experimentation, passion and rebellion" of an era, MET director Max Hollein said at a press conference on Monday.