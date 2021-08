Anti-riot police officers with a gas mask, rubber bullet gun (R) and tear gas gun (L) as they keep watch during the anti-government protests rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers on stand in line during the anti-government protests rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers keep watch during the anti-government protests rally near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 07 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thammasat University in Bangkok, Aug. 10, 2020. During a protest, a 22-year-old student reads a 10-point manifesto calling for the reform of the monarchy and sets off a time bomb that killed off the biggest taboo in Thailand.

That concentration on campus was part of the wave of increasingly massive demonstrations that swept the country and in which students called for democratic reforms and an end to the vicious cycle of the military government.