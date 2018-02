Photo provided on Feb. 9, 2018 showing a line of people waiting to receive money sent them from abroad at a street currency exchange, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SCHNEYDER MENDOZA

Photo provided on Feb. 9, 2018 showing people waiting to receive money sent them from abroad at a street currency exchange, in Cucuta, Colombia, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/SCHNEYDER MENDOZA

In downtown Cucuta, the busiest border crossing between Colombia and Venezuela, a street currency exchange is swamped every day by hundreds of Venezuelans who come to pick up money sent them from abroad, and which will help them scrape through their country's economic crisis.

The interminable line of people waiting to receive money winds across Santander Park.