Private security keep watch on members of various environmental protection groups holding a rally to call for a ban on importation to the Philippines of waste materials from other countries, at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, north of Manila, Philippines, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A handout photo made available by Greenpeace shows environmental activists displaying a banner reading 'Philippines is not a dumpsite' next to the cargo ship MV Bavaria, the vessel hired to ship back the container vans loaded with trash from Canada, during a protest in Olongapo City, Zambales province, Philippines, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/GREENPEACE HANDOUT

Both the Philippines' government and large swathes of the country's civil society are up in arms about the ongoing problem of unwanted waste being shipped in containers to the Asian archipelago's coasts amid an ongoing "garbage war" with Canada that has created a serious diplomatic rift between the two nations.

The discovery of even more non-recyclable waste containers arriving from Australia and Hong Kong into their ports has strengthened the conviction among Filipinos that they cannot allow their country to become the First World's trash dump.