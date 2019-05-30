Both the Philippines' government and large swathes of the country's civil society are up in arms about the ongoing problem of unwanted waste being shipped in containers to the Asian archipelago's coasts amid an ongoing "garbage war" with Canada that has created a serious diplomatic rift between the two nations.
The discovery of even more non-recyclable waste containers arriving from Australia and Hong Kong into their ports has strengthened the conviction among Filipinos that they cannot allow their country to become the First World's trash dump.