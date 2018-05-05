A visitor looks at the artwork 'Buste de mousquetaire' by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso displayed at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MAMCO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A painting by the Spanish genius Pablo Picasso that became the property of 25,000 different people who collectively acquired it online piece-by-piece represents something quite new in the world of art, the director of the Swiss museum exhibiting the work told EFE on Saturday.

The "participative" artwork, titled "Buste de mousquetaire," was put on sale by the Swiss platform QoQa in Dec. 2017 and divided into 40,000 "pieces" sold at 50 francs ($50.7) each, with 25,000 online purchasers buying out the entire 2-million-franc canvass in less than 48 hours.