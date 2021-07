An undated handout photo shows Sam Jo, Kennede Sng and Joshua Simon of "The SG Boys" podcast in Singapore. EFE/HANDOUT/THE KYT STUDIO

Through stories of personal experiences and interviews with guests, a groundbreaking podcast is trying to "celebrate and stop hiding" the LGBTQ+ community in Singapore, where sex between consenting male adults is still a crime.

With a direct and engaging style, the three hosts of "The SG Boys" discuss everyday issues and bigger global problems while also sharing their own experiences in a country that denies part of its population the "rights and the freedom to love freely."