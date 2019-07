Erlys Pennycook (L), entrepreneur and founder of the "Que Negra!" range of black beauty products in Havana, Cuba, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Erlys Pennycook (C-L), entrepreneur and founder of the "Que Negra!" range of black beauty products leads a workshop in Havana, Cuba, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Erlys Pennycook (L), entrepreneur and founder of the "Que Negra!" range of black beauty products in Havana, Cuba, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Adriana Heredia, coordinator of the "Beyond Roots" project in Havana, Cuba, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Women take part in black hair care workshops in Havana, Cuba, Jul 5, 2019. EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Young Cubans are challenging stale conceptions of beauty and embracing their African roots with an increasing number abandoning aggressive hair straightening techniques in favor of styling their hair naturally and sporting afros.

"Sometimes I get asked if I've lost my brush," Leydis chuckles.