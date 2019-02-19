The time has come to deliver justice to victims of sex abuse committed by the clergy of the Roman Catholic Church, the pope’s leading reformer and a member of the organizing committee set up by the pontiff to chart a way out of the abuse crisis told EFE in an exclusive interview published Tuesday.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna said that the unprecedented summit called by Pope Francis was not going to solve any problems during its three day duration this week at the Vatican and that it was likely to uncover more serious sex abuse cases, but insisted it was an important point from which to begin to tackle the scandal that has engulfed the church.