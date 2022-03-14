Joanna Scanlan, the winner of the best actress award at Britain's BAFTA Awards on March 13, 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL // The prize organization requests that this information not be disseminated via the social networks until it is rebroadcast in its recorded version by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), beginning at 1900 GMT. //

Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, and Mark Mangini, the winners of the best sound award for "Dune" at the BAFTA Awards on March 13, 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL // The prize organization requests that this information not be disseminated via the social networks until it is rebroadcast in its recorded version by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), beginning at 1900 GMT. //

Iain Canning, Tanya Seghatchian and Emile Sherman, the winners of the best film award at Britain's BAFTA Awards on March 13,2022, at the London gala for "The Power of the Dog". EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL // The prize organization requests that this information not be disseminated via the social networks until it is rebroadcast in its recorded version by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), beginning at 1900 GMT. //

"The Power of the Dog" hit it big, taking the most significant prizes at Britain's BAFTA Awards on Sunday night at a gala dominated by the technical expertise displayed in "Dune," which took five prizes, and in which "Belfast" disappointed, coming out on top in just one of the six categories for which it was nominated at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The western drama directed by Jane Campion, who is the third woman in history to win a BAFTA for best director, after Chloe Zhao and Kathryn Bigelow, stood head and shoulders above the others for also winning the best film award on a night expertly hosted by Rebel Wilson.