"The Power of the Dog" hit it big, taking the most significant prizes at Britain's BAFTA Awards on Sunday night at a gala dominated by the technical expertise displayed in "Dune," which took five prizes, and in which "Belfast" disappointed, coming out on top in just one of the six categories for which it was nominated at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The western drama directed by Jane Campion, who is the third woman in history to win a BAFTA for best director, after Chloe Zhao and Kathryn Bigelow, stood head and shoulders above the others for also winning the best film award on a night expertly hosted by Rebel Wilson.