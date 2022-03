US actors Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett Smith (R) attend the 27th Critics Choice Awards at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 13 March 2022. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

"The Power of The Dog" cemented its status as favorite for the Oscars on Sunday after winning best picture at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, just hours after doing the same at Britain’s BAFTAs.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA), which brings together some 500 film critics from the United States and Canada, also handed the Netflix film the trophies for best cinematography, and best director and best adapted screenplay for Jane Campion.