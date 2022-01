American-Australian actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the Australian premiere of Being The Ricardos in Sydney, Australia, 15 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

US film director Steven Spielberg (R), joined by wife, Kate Capshaw (L), attends the premiere of 'West Side Story' in Hollywood, California, USA, 07 December 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CAROLINE BREHMAN

US actor and cast members Will Smith attends the premiere of 'King Richard' in London, Britain, 17 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

New Zealand director, screenwriter and producer Jane Campion attends the UK premiere of The Power of the Dog during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 11 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/VICKIE FLORES

"The Power of the Dog" and Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story" won on Sunday at the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, which were scaled back amid a boycott by the film and TV industry over allegations of corruption and lack of diversity.

"The Power of the Dog" took home three awards, including best drama film and best director for Jane Campion, while "West Side Story" also earned three trophies, including best musical or comedy film.