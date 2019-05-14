It pains Nemi Ashkar, a Palestinian, to have to pay Israelis for grapes grown on land once cultivated by his family but, for him, it is one way to keep the legacy of his now-destroyed hometown of Iqrit alive.

Israeli forces destroyed Iqrit, a Palestinian Christian town, in 1951 just two years after the creation of the modern State of Israel. They left behind a church and a cemetery, which now features on the labels of Ashkar's wine, which he produces from his winery in Kafr Yasif, an Arab town where a number of Iqrit's refugees settled.