Handout image from The Royal Collection Trust of one of the rare Fabergé eggs featured in the "Russia, Royalty & The Romanovs" exhibition in the Queen's gallery in Edinburgh, United Kingdom June 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/Collection Trust/HANDOUT

Three unique Fabergé eggs are on show in Edinburgh as part of a wider exhibition that explores the relationship between the British and Russian royal families spanning some 300 years, the curator told Efe on Friday.

The Queen's Gallery in Holyrood Palace, the British Royal Family's official residence in Scotland, is hosting a luxurious display of over 170 objects, including jewels, paintings, photographs, dresses, books and letters at the "Russia, Royalty & The Romanovs" exhibition.