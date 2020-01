Pathum Thani (Thailand), 08/01/2020.- An LGBT flag on a statue of Lord Buddha is seen outside Buddhist Monk Shine Waradhammo's room at Wat Khian Khet monastery in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 08 January 2020 (issued 16 January 2020). Thai monk Shine Waradhammo is a maverick advocate for the full legalization of abortion in Thailand and openly supports the rights of the LGBT community, going against the prevalent opinion of the Asian country's Buddhist majority. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-choice and LGBT rights advocate Buddhist Monk, Shine Waradhammo, holds an LGBT flag in his room at Wat Khian Khet monastery in Pathum Thani province, Thailand, 08 January 2020 (issued 16 January 2020). EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai monk Shine Waradhammo is a maverick advocate for the legalization of abortion and openly supports the rights of the LGBT community, a stance that counters the prevalent opinion of the Southeast Asian country’s Buddhist majority.

Meeting with EFE at his quiet temple in northern Bangkok, the monk skillfully wrapped himself in a saffron robe and placed an LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) rainbow flag on a small Buddha statue. EFE-EPA