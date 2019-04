Sixty seven-year-old Aloys Mutiribambe (L) recounts his experience as Jackline Mukamana (C) and her current husband (R) listen during an interview in Rwimikoni village, known as 'Reconciliation Village', some 40km south of Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Sixty seven-year-old Aloys Mutiribambe (L) and Jackline Mukamana (L) shake hands as they pose for a photographer in Rwimikoni village, known as 'Reconciliation Village', some 40km south of Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 201. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Sixty seven-year-old Aloys Mutiribambe (L) looks on as Jackline Mukamana (R) recounts her experience during an interview in Rwimikoni village, known as 'Reconciliation Village', some 40km south of Kigali, Rwanda,Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Sixty seven-year-old Aloys Mutiribambe (L) recounts his experience as Jackline Mukamana (R) smiles during an interview in Rwimikoni village, known as 'Reconciliation Village', some 40km south of Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Sixty seven-year-old Aloys Mutiribambe (L) and Jackline Mukamana (R) walk together in Rwimikoni village, known as 'Reconciliation Village', some 40km south of Kigali, Rwanda, Apr. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

In the reconciliation village of Rwimikino, Jackeline Mukamana lives next door to Aloys Mutiribambe, who killed her family in the brutal 100-day long Rwandan Genocide in 1994.

As well as being neighbors they are also friends, according to Mutiribambe.