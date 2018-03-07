Saudi chef Noura Almoammar (L) puts the last touches to a dish before service at her newly opened healthy food restaurant Dayem O Amer, DOA in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Customer Rula Abdelrazek, a Palestinian-American who has lived in Saudi Arabia for 17 years, exercises at the 'Flagboxing' gym in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Saudi kick-boxer and owner of the first Saudi kick-boxing gym for women, Hala Hamrani poses at her 'Flagboxing' gym in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

Saudi kick-boxer and owner of the first Saudi kickboxing gym for women, Hala Hamrani poses at her 'Flagboxing' gym in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AMEL PAIN

A kickboxer, a chef and a designer are among the millions of women living in Saudi Arabia who are starting to enjoy greater freedoms thanks to a series of reforms that are ushering in a new era for the kingdom, as documented by an epa photojournalist in images released Wednesday.

Certain restrictions affecting the lives of women in the Arab country, such as not being able to drive, open a business without the consent of a male relative, join the military or visit sports arenas, have been lifted under changes introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.