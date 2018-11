Scribe Rommel Jaimes sits at his desk on Nov. 5, 2018, in Mexico City's Santo Domingo Plaza, where for more than half a century he has typed out words dictated by others, an occupation that still survives in a society which, he said, has lost its taste for letters. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

All that Rommel Jaimes knows he owes to the typewriter. He's been more than half a century in Santo Domingo Plaza in the Mexican capital typing out words dictated by others, an occupation that still survives in a society which, he said, has lost its taste for letters.

"People used to like writing; now it's hard for them to write anything. They're stuck to their mobile phones or their computers," the 63-year-old scribe told EFE.