An almost complete marine fossil of 'Babylosaur of Ocucaje', one of the largest cetaceans known, is presented in the Natural History Museum in Lima, Peru, 17 March 2022, after having remained among the rocks of the desert of southern Peru for 36 million years. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

The fossilized skull of a predatory sea creature that inhabited Peruvian waters 36 million years ago has been found in Peru's Ocucaje Desert by paleontologists from the San Marcos National University, who presented it at the Natural History Museum in Lima with the certainty that it will shed light on the evolution of cetaceans.

"We call it a sea 'monster' because of its appearance. It is an animal that has huge teeth, especially molars, and sharp canines – it was a predator of the seas that surely fed on any prey within its reach," said Rodolfo Salas-Gismondii, who heads the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology at the museum.