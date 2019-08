Lake Titicaca with the Andes mountains in the background in Suriqui, Bolivia, July 22, 2019. EFE/Martín Alipaz

A beach in Copcabana on the shores of Lake Titicaca in Bolivia, July 22, 2019. EFE/Martín Alipaz

The slow death of Titicaca, the sacred lake of the Andes

Titicaca harbors legends that date back to the Incan empire but it is also home to a silent enemy, pollution, which in some places is bringing darkness and pestilence to the otherwise blue waters of the world's largest high-altitude lake.

An overabundance of algae and black sludge forming on the lakebed has forced fish to migrate, threatening one of the major life sources for the populations dotted along its shores.