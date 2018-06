A view of a giant Gargamel on the inside of the Schtroumpf-Smurf Experience in Brussels, Belgium, June 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

As "The Smurfs," the tiny blue cartoon characters beloved by generations, reach their 60th birthday this year, their home country Belgium is marking the occasion with a special exhibition, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist on Thursday.

"The Smurf Experience" will give visitors an interactive experience, allowing them to explore the world of these small creatures who live in mushroom houses.