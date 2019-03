Hundreds of American white pelicans, like the ones in this photo taken Feb. 17, 2019, travel thousands of kilometers (miles) from the US and Canada to settle in the welcoming warm waters of Lake Chapala and Cajititlan Lagoon in the eastern Mexican state of Jalisco. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Hundreds of American white pelicans travel thousands of kilometers (miles) from the far north to settle in the welcoming warm waters of Lake Chapala and Cajititlan Lagoon in the eastern Mexican state of Jalisco.

Between November and April, these birds flee the intense cold of the United States and Canada to seek the warm climate on Chapala's shores in the states of Michoacan and Jalisco.